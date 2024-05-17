10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $177.50 $37.5K 6.3K 204.8K FFIE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $2.00 $58.3K 1 78.3K TUP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $2.00 $33.4K 6.6K 14.5K SABR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.00 $537.1K 141 6.8K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $33.6K 7.1K 4.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $31.3K 32.7K 1.1K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $35.00 $227.0K 931 1.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $195.00 $40.9K 11.2K 830 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $1.1 million 328 700 GLBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $25.00 $74.4K 15.7K 383

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 6300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1214 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 89 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TUP (NYSE:TUP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 2232 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 6680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 945 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6886 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $537.1K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 7184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 245 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $313.0 per contract. There were 32769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.0K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $342.0 per contract. There were 11262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 609 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLBE (NASDAQ:GLBE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 381 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 15710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

