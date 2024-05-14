10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $175.00 $32.0K 80.0K 55.1K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $34.00 $837.2K 34.0K 23.1K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $175.00 $42.0K 2.2K 10.8K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $1.0 million 96.2K 9.6K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $6.00 $67.5K 24.8K 8.7K CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $808.5K 7.2K 3.3K BOOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $100.00 $255.0K 5.0K 2.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.00 $62.7K 10.8K 1.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $45.2K 5.2K 951 LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $162.50 $28.2K 2.3K 738

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 129 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $2134.0 per contract. There were 80003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 644 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $837.2K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 34057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 2260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 248 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9328 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 96217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 24894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 248 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $808.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 7269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BOOT (NYSE:BOOT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $255.0K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 5053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 721 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 10821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 612 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 5267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN (NYSE:LEN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

