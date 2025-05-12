10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $320.00 $25.6K 21.5K 96.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $215.00 $69.0K 13.0K 29.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $140.00 $66.7K 17.7K 3.4K W CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $47.50 $297.0K 1.2K 3.2K SHOO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $36.5K 1.5K 2.5K MLCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.00 $40.2K 776 803 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $275.00 $76.0K 446 743 BURL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $255.00 $123.0K 419 311 EXPE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $175.00 $63.4K 304 54 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $2300.00 $36.0K 94 3

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 21594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 828 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 13035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 17785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $297.0K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 1200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHOO (NASDAQ:SHOO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MLCO (NASDAQ:MLCO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 743 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BURL (NYSE:BURL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $1197.0 per contract. There were 304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $18000.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.