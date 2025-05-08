10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $285.00 $27.3K 4.5K 52.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $195.00 $44.7K 20.7K 29.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $40.00 $44.4K 13.0K 1.2K CWH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.00 $133.0K 2.1K 1.0K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $30.6K 26.6K 814 EXPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $145.00 $28.0K 63 445 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $330.00 $48.5K 13.1K 441 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $57.50 $329.0K 551 305 DUOL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $560.00 $33.2K 0 30 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6000.00 $314.4K 8 21

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 4598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 392 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 20797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 257 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 13074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CWH (NYSE:CWH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.0K, with a price of $332.0 per contract. There were 2118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 617 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 568 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 26660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 13135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 953 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $329.0K, with a price of $1645.0 per contract. There were 551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $6650.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $6000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $314.4K, with a price of $15800.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

