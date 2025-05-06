10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $282.50 $25.9K 6.1K 9.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $130.00 $78.0K 29.7K 7.7K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $44.00 $202.5K 10.9K 4.5K WRD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.50 $42.0K 3.2K 2.5K CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $70.00 $31.9K 232 1.4K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $84.0K 18.2K 487 EAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $130.00 $26.1K 6.2K 442 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $260.00 $45.0K 104 264 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $185.00 $377.5K 2.1K 206 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $84.00 $25.4K 169 110

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $282.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $374.0 per contract. There were 6106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 29753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 4500 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 10983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WRD (NASDAQ:WRD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 255 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 18254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EAT (NYSE:EAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 255 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $2380.0 per contract. There were 6208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $2145.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 591 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $377.5K, with a price of $3775.0 per contract. There were 2149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

