10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $280.00 $33.1K 8.6K 84.8K LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.00 $91.8K 6.0K 13.0K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $180.00 $71.9K 14.2K 8.3K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $116.00 $73.1K 1.4K 7.4K MGM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $29.00 $44.0K 514 3.4K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $70.00 $30.8K 805 896 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $220.00 $65.5K 758 808 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $45.00 $335.0K 548 501 BROS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $60.00 $149.4K 1.3K 435 EAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $130.00 $27.3K 57 310

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $662.0 per contract. There were 8624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 625 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 753 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.8K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 6081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.9K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 14219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 1420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 414 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 808 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 324 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $335.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BROS (NYSE:BROS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 332 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.4K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EAT (NYSE:EAT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $808.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

