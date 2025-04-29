10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $285.00 $25.2K 14.2K 67.8K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $10.00 $28.0K 44.0K 14.3K GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $47.50 $28.2K 1.0K 2.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $190.00 $112.0K 3.4K 2.6K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $31.00 $382.5K 9.5K 2.5K WING PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $220.00 $2.0 million 132 2.1K EAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $140.00 $39.4K 23 2.1K NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $60.00 $445.5K 2.4K 1.6K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $35.1K 3.7K 549 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $220.00 $49.0K 466 429

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $843.0 per contract. There were 14251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 44069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 1030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 3447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $382.5K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 9578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WING (NASDAQ:WING), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EAT (NYSE:EAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $445.5K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 2444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 262 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 3791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.