10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $300.00 $25.4K 28.0K 159.2K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.00 $48.1K 66.7K 6.4K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $35.00 $34.8K 22.5K 4.5K PII PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $30.00 $33.2K 294 3.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $190.00 $35.3K 24.5K 2.2K WW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.50 $40.1K 10.5K 1.5K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $58.00 $31.6K 1.3K 610 GES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.00 $27.0K 1.2K 300 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $275.00 $55.1K 34 176 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $30.00 $35.0K 395 154

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 28054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 66788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 22508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PII (NYSE:PII), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 24506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WW (NASDAQ:WW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 263 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 10586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 1387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GES (NYSE:GES), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $3679.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $8771.0 per contract. There were 395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

