10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $280.00 $27.1K 22.4K 197.0K HLT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $195.00 $1.4 million 8 1.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $140.00 $72.8K 404 1.0K CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $80.00 $206.7K 1.4K 499 SGI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $60.00 $54.2K 577 351 PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $16.00 $60.0K 314 347 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $85.00 $48.0K 2.1K 295 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $190.00 $41.0K 5.4K 260 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $30.4K 3.1K 71 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $95.00 $70.4K 371 70

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 22477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HLT (NYSE:HLT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.8K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.7K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 1417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SGI (NYSE:SGI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 347 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 266 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 2153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $1785.0 per contract. There were 5449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 630 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 3155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 329 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

