10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $250.00 $32.7K 5.6K 71.8K NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $62.50 $2.4 million 16.9K 4.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $195.00 $63.9K 12.1K 3.3K CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $40.00 $405.0K 3.0K 3.1K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $25.00 $43.0K 4.8K 1.6K CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $95.00 $119.6K 1.0K 587 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $27.50 $30.4K 5.9K 476 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $90.00 $25.2K 13.8K 415 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7900.00 $28.4K 224 397 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.00 $25.2K 7.1K 336

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 5690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.4 million, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 16926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $639.0 per contract. There were 12146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 149 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $405.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 171 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 4824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.6K, with a price of $602.0 per contract. There were 1095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 475 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 5979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 13861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 149 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $7900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 7159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.