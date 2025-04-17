10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $242.50 $26.4K 5.3K 39.7K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $145.00 $39.3K 5.7K 5.1K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $57.50 $528.0K 3.6K 4.7K LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.50 $46.1K 107.6K 2.5K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $115.00 $38.5K 7.0K 1.6K CHWY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $33.50 $66.3K 540 1.5K TCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.00 $55.1K 173 693 GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $25.00 $41.2K 2.0K 673 LVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $158.2K 871 673 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $31.5K 4.1K 259

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 5358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 129 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 5702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $528.0K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 3654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 2566 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 107684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 7034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $33.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 612 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 2057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 274 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 412 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.2K, with a price of $384.0 per contract. There were 871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 274 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 4168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

