10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $250.00 $61.1K 23.5K 57.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $180.00 $38.2K 23.4K 7.3K CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $75.00 $100.0K 552 625 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $37.50 $27.5K 17.7K 430 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.00 $76.5K 1.4K 253 NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.00 $36.1K 1.8K 224 DKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $185.00 $35.0K 2.4K 21 CROX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $60.00 $29.3K 10 10 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $2200.00 $50.5K 0 6 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $135.00 $29.7K 2.6K 2

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.1K, with a price of $553.0 per contract. There were 23583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 23415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 17706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 163 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 1800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 2469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $2933.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $10110.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $2480.0 per contract. There were 2663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

