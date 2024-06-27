10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $200.00 $43.2K 46.9K 223.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $200.00 $154.3K 15.9K 73.2K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $45.00 $32.2K 6.4K 12.1K LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $45.50 $26.9K 3.1K 2.7K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $125.00 $63.9K 400 1.8K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $124.00 $70.0K 4.6K 1.2K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $46.00 $74.8K 4.4K 881 CONN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.00 $57.7K 662 240 SN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $32.2K 12.3K 240 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $90.00 $165.0K 1.1K 228

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 46991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 583 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.3K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 15971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 6447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $45.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 3126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 4693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 4161 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 4446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CONN (NASDAQ:CONN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SN (NYSE:SN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 12325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 1115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

