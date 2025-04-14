10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $250.00 $105.4K 21.1K 59.2K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.50 $28.0K 29.2K 46.5K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $44.00 $38.7K 1.4K 3.2K LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $270.00 $58.9K 947 228 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $100.00 $36.1K 1.5K 218 KMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $77.50 $62.5K 0 193 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $160.00 $92.1K 6.5K 179 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $45.00 $29.5K 2.1K 80 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $190.00 $33.0K 695 31 MGM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $24.00 $25.5K 128 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.4K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 21140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 875 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 29276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 1483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $1179.0 per contract. There were 947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $1808.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KMX (NYSE:KMX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.1K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 6543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 340 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.