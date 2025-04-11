10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $245.00 $35.4K 5.1K 104.3K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $110.00 $61.0K 17.3K 5.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $200.00 $136.0K 28.7K 5.2K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $85.00 $38.4K 4.5K 1.4K HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $315.00 $63.3K 256 733 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $45.00 $35.5K 643 56 H PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $120.00 $34.6K 589 51 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $30.7K 95 47 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $205.00 $64.8K 331 43 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $40.00 $46.7K 3 32

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 5142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 17348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 28788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 4561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 344 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 342 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.3K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 343 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding H (NYSE:H), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $952.0 per contract. There were 589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEN (NYSE:LEN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $1462.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

