10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $250.00 $26.0K 12.1K 41.6K LTH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $40.00 $54.0K 3.0K 2.6K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $110.00 $726.6K 4.4K 2.3K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $75.00 $53.1K 2.2K 1.0K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $44.4K 4.3K 935 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $30.00 $43.5K 3.4K 669 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $25.00 $39.8K 495 632 CBRL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $32.50 $81.5K 1.1K 538 CPRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $13.00 $71.6K 534 422 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $75.00 $181.7K 5.5K 275

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 12165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LTH (NYSE:LTH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 162 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $726.6K, with a price of $1211.0 per contract. There were 4435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 591 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 4309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 3448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 326 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.6K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 281 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.7K, with a price of $727.0 per contract. There were 5568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

