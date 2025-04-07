10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $230.00 $40.7K 1.1K 34.8K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $95.00 $105.0K 3.3K 10.2K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.00 $55.5K 24.8K 10.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $150.00 $64.4K 888 1.3K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $52.00 $29.0K 440 1.2K GAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $17.00 $35.2K 7.2K 317 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $215.00 $129.3K 235 221 EDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $45.00 $55.1K 15 161 DKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $197.50 $26.8K 354 124 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $175.00 $25.7K 89 96

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $1455.0 per contract. There were 1174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 465 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 3319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 24857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.4K, with a price of $2685.0 per contract. There were 888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GAP (NYSE:GAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 284 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 7227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.3K, with a price of $4313.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDU (NYSE:EDU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS (NYSE:DKS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

