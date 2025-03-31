10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $250.00 $53.5K 17.3K 50.1K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $13.00 $97.3K 9.7K 11.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $195.00 $150.3K 9.0K 5.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $37.00 $34.7K 7.6K 3.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $140.00 $39.7K 13.6K 2.6K W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $28.00 $62.8K 56 2.1K LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $297.50 $33.8K 700 1.4K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $75.00 $106.5K 777 1.1K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $167.4K 3.9K 327 CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.00 $30.2K 804 294

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 17374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 3478 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.3K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 9711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 485 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 9051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 849 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 7632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 13683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 1776 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 93 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $297.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 291 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $5325.0 per contract. There were 777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 263 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.4K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 3923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 294 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

