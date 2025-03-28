10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $262.50 $119.1K 6.8K 102.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $200.00 $294.9K 6.4K 7.3K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.00 $36.5K 10.0K 1.4K PHM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $111.00 $66.0K 0 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $150.00 $25.7K 20.2K 773 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $45.00 $69.0K 494 322 DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $185.00 $26.5K 318 229 GAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $21.00 $46.8K 83 218 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $210.00 $108.6K 76 64 DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $36.8K 46 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 643 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.1K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 6887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 4, 2025. Parties traded 331 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $294.9K, with a price of $891.0 per contract. There were 6408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 20 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 10096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHM (NYSE:PHM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 20 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 20295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GAP (NYSE:GAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 175 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 192 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 175 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.6K, with a price of $2415.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DECK (NYSE:DECK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 658 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $3680.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

