10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $280.00 $31.0K 27.1K 89.7K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $205.00 $164.5K 12.0K 6.3K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.00 $60.8K 7.8K 5.9K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $21.00 $725.0K 655 5.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $136.00 $48.8K 1.4K 4.3K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $4.50 $28.9K 14.2K 4.2K HZO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $30.00 $26.0K 648 573 OXM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $60.00 $55.4K 2.0K 430 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $117.00 $28.1K 84 225 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $340.00 $159.5K 314 185

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 27151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.5K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 12078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 444 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 7862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $725.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 1499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1800 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 14286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HZO (NYSE:HZO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OXM (NYSE:OXM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.5K, with a price of $3010.0 per contract. There were 314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

