10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $275.00 $59.9K 17.3K 75.5K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $30.00 $629.2K 2.6K 1.0K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $120.00 $36.0K 3.3K 427 THO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $80.00 $53.4K 97 381 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $38.5K 6.1K 315 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $225.00 $47.4K 2.9K 199 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $150.00 $29.2K 3.4K 169 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $55.00 $28.3K 505 165 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $65.00 $37.0K 152 138 BROS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $55.00 $27.5K 716 120

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 17303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $629.2K, with a price of $1261.0 per contract. There were 2614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 3349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THO (NYSE:THO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 298 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $552.0 per contract. There were 6146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $731.0 per contract. There were 3495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 361 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $1543.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BROS (NYSE:BROS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.