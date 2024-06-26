10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $192.50 $28.0K 18.6K 68.8K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $17.50 $550.0K 37.5K 8.0K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $577.0K 13.9K 2.3K WHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/28/24 $97.00 $36.0K 603 537 FIVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $105.00 $109.9K 312 472 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $135.00 $27.7K 7.1K 375 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $345.00 $52.8K 904 240 CBRL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $45.00 $144.0K 257 205 ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $165.00 $149.0K 373 202 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $130.00 $47.5K 215 189

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 18683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $550.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 37519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $577.0K, with a price of $5770.0 per contract. There were 13964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WHR (NYSE:WHR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 733 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 7110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.0K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

