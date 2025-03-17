10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $250.00 $185.5K 13.7K 54.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $195.00 $40.2K 10.3K 10.9K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $65.00 $85.0K 264 2.3K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $149.00 $35.6K 2.1K 2.3K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.85 $30.4K 23.8K 766 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $85.00 $28.0K 1.8K 410 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $175.00 $29.0K 573 295 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $58.3K 424 69 SHAK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $90.00 $74.8K 85 62 HLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $26.4K 30 54

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 580 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 13786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 10383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 321 contract(s) at a $9.85 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 23878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 305 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $4485.0 per contract. There were 424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHAK (NYSE:SHAK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HLT (NYSE:HLT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 305 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

