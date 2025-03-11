10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $225.00 $67.4K 5.0K 50.6K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $45.00 $50.5K 107 6.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $195.00 $42.2K 6.4K 1.9K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $22.00 $35.0K 709 1.5K EBAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $66.00 $49.0K 646 1.4K NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $62.50 $160.0K 356 1.0K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $187.50 $43.9K 668 617 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $65.00 $69.0K 1 508 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $50.00 $38.4K 940 485 ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $120.00 $60.3K 2.6K 444

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 5015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 11, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 6425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 224 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 101 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 2684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.