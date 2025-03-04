10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $260.00 $41.7K 11.5K 63.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $210.00 $25.0K 2.5K 7.3K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $255.00 $63.8K 6.1K 4.2K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $28.00 $54.7K 3.6K 2.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $131.00 $41.9K 1.3K 1.0K BOOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $62.0K 0 300 ROST PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $145.00 $25.3K 385 111 EAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $150.00 $30.6K 323 37 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4850.00 $99.0K 1 6 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2340.00 $59.7K 6 3

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $557.0 per contract. There were 11559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 998 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 6115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 262 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 3660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BOOT (NYSE:BOOT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROST (NASDAQ:ROST), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EAT (NYSE:EAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1460.0 per contract. There were 323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $4850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $49500.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 318 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $2340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $19900.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

