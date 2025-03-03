10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $300.00 $25.8K 11.9K 69.7K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.00 $181.1K 147 4.3K FL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $18.00 $152.3K 3 2.0K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $210.00 $59.5K 12.3K 1.0K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $114.00 $37.0K 1.2K 1.0K VSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $26.00 $34.7K 0 885 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $133.00 $30.2K 112 306 LUCK PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.50 $47.6K 98 207 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $85.00 $117.0K 3.0K 200 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $51.5K 5.3K 139

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 11973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 109 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 260 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.1K, with a price of $696.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FL (NYSE:FL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.3K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 12341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VSCO (NYSE:VSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUCK (NYSE:LUCK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 3001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 319 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 5395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

