10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $280.00 $34.0K 15.5K 79.7K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $101.8K 25.1K 12.6K GRPN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $15.00 $269.5K 1.0K 2.5K EBAY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $65.00 $31.8K 8.4K 1.7K MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.00 $102.0K 1.7K 300 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $140.00 $27.7K 1.4K 231 TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $124.00 $74.0K 2 200 RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.00 $72.2K 40.4K 153 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $113.00 $33.4K 59 153 DUOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $380.00 $48.3K 215 84

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 608 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 15538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 640 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.8K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 25181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2450 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $269.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 344 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 8480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 168 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1735.0 per contract. There were 1472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 322 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 152 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.2K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 40429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $6900.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

