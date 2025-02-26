10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $300.00 $38.2K 17.0K 72.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.00 $108.7K 5.4K 1.7K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $43.00 $38.6K 0 1.6K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $65.0K 12.8K 1.6K BYON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $43.4K 5.1K 1.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $200.00 $49.0K 1.4K 1.2K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $147.1K 52.9K 1.0K DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $180.00 $71.7K 6.8K 1.0K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $140.00 $33.4K 3.9K 1.0K BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $70.00 $38.7K 1.5K 883

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 17090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 296 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.7K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 5450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 688 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 12836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BYON (NYSE:BYON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 324 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 5159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 1448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 324 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.1K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 52983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.7K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 6860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 3901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BROS (NYSE:BROS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 337 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 1577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

