10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $130.00 $25.9K 170 12.6K GT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $354.0K 11.6K 5.9K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $15.50 $26.2K 3.1K 4.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $215.00 $43.7K 7.5K 1.9K SWBI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.00 $44.5K 2.0K 601 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $135.00 $37.8K 0 502 TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $240.00 $1.5 million 3.2K 304 ANF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $100.00 $93.7K 107 177 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2100.00 $49.0K 235 167 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $190.00 $33.1K 160 34

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GT (NASDAQ:GT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 330 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5900 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $354.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 11630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1456 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 3126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 7579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWBI (NASDAQ:SWBI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 594 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $1515.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 483 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $15445.0 per contract. There were 3264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF (NYSE:ANF), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.7K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $9800.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.