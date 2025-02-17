10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $350.00 $124.4K 12.8K 99.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $232.50 $30.8K 15.1K 14.0K UAA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.50 $396.5K 22.6K 10.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $55.00 $64.8K 4.1K 9.2K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $130.00 $28.4K 4.9K 8.0K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $9.50 $129.2K 6.2K 6.2K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $110.00 $68.2K 11.6K 1.0K RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $385.00 $44.4K 298 271 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $95.00 $33.8K 104 186 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $407.50 $45.6K 67 122

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.4K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 12877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 245 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 15179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAA (NYSE:UAA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4406 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $396.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 22679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 4173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 243 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 4978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4600 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.2K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 6246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.2K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 11652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH (NYSE:RH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 396 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $407.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

