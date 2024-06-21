10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $185.00 $48.8K 19.3K 29.9K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $175.00 $292.5K 19.3K 3.9K GRPN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $13.00 $28.3K 11 3.0K RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $250.00 $124.0K 474 502 GME CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $15.00 $39.8K 2.0K 353 AAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $65.00 $31.3K 11.9K 319 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $252.50 $36.3K 531 153 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $16.00 $44.5K 3.2K 129 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/05/24 $88.00 $31.1K 2.2K 75 LVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $43.00 $34.4K 1.8K 56

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 19390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.5K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 19369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH (NYSE:RH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.0K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 2073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP (NYSE:AAP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 11963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 409 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 3252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 2208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 364 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

