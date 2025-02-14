10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $350.00 $71.8K 17.2K 24.3K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $80.00 $37.6K 23.5K 23.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $110.00 $918.2K 19.1K 2.5K SERV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.00 $117.0K 173 832 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $84.8K 53.7K 599 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $300.00 $49.4K 2.0K 593 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $200.00 $28.6K 7.0K 333 UDMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.50 $28.7K 501 281 PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.00 $35.8K 7.8K 277 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $38.00 $40.0K 1.2K 85

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.8K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 17291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 489 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $3760.0 per contract. There were 23533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 62 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $918.2K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 19184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 336 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 329 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.8K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 53778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 2015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $2860.0 per contract. There were 7063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UDMY (NASDAQ:UDMY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 7833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 1238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

