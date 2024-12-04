10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $355.00 $26.2K 11.1K 38.5K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $53.9K 13.1K 1.5K WSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $190.00 $27.1K 2.2K 1.2K SHOO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $55.0K 3.6K 1.0K DAN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.00 $30.3K 13 1.0K PVH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $115.00 $33.3K 980 545 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.00 $34.5K 2.1K 449 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $97.00 $61.8K 335 243 CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $27.00 $26.2K 484 135 CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $88.0K 1.4K 127

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 11199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 13139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WSM (NYSE:WSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 2211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOO (NASDAQ:SHOO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 3664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAN (NYSE:DAN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 198 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PVH (NYSE:PVH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 2155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 1419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

