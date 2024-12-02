10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $360.00 $31.7K 44.1K 69.9K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $210.00 $173.0K 40.9K 4.2K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $27.0K 19.1K 2.7K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $115.00 $1.2 million 2.4K 1.0K WHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $115.00 $45.5K 57 653 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $50.00 $76.0K 2.8K 615 TPX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $34.0K 313 519 URBN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $40.00 $57.0K 790 191 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $32.50 $462.2K 3.3K 108 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $100.00 $44.1K 4.9K 83

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $759.0 per contract. There were 44139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.0K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 40916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 19156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 774 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2490.0 per contract. There were 2418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WHR (NYSE:WHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 200 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 136 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPX (NYSE:TPX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URBN (NASDAQ:URBN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2059 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 458 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $462.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 3377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 4908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

