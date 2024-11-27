10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $330.00 $33.5K 12.1K 61.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $205.00 $28.0K 23.2K 29.4K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $41.2K 29.8K 1.7K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $105.00 $31.2K 18.3K 1.5K SKY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $100.00 $291.3K 3.0K 1.5K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $235.0K 916 600 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $97.50 $71.0K 4.2K 571 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $43.6K 5.7K 432 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $135.00 $28.8K 3.3K 122 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $2010.00 $30.6K 209 19

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $411.0 per contract. There were 12190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 23246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 29876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 18356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKY (NYSE:SKY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 971 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $291.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 3002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 387 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.0K, with a price of $1175.0 per contract. There were 916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 4209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 779 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $438.0 per contract. There were 5745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 3327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $2010.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $7601.0 per contract. There were 209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

