10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $360.00 $33.6K 22.5K 44.3K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $195.00 $181.5K 9.4K 13.9K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $108.00 $26.8K 1.8K 1.7K MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $76.8K 7.1K 1.1K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.00 $106.5K 78 1.0K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $55.00 $134.5K 2.3K 494 FL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $22.00 $40.8K 402 400 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $80.00 $33.3K 295 305 MMYT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $125.00 $25.3K 8 161 PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.00 $37.5K 408 150

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 22567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 1261 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.5K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 9445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 1878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.8K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 7128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.5K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 2392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL (NYSE:FL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMYT (NASDAQ:MMYT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

