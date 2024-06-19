10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $200.00 $42.7K 84.8K 107.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $190.00 $119.8K 34.6K 9.3K LEN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $155.00 $50.9K 777 485 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $3500.00 $84.4K 87 391 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $150.00 $30.9K 1.4K 193 GCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $35.00 $37.1K 8.5K 191 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $310.00 $76.8K 591 141 PLAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $44.00 $41.6K 1.0K 53 TPX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $47.50 $40.9K 287 50 PDD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $152.50 $26.0K 50 25

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2375 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 84896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 439 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.8K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 34661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN (NYSE:LEN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.4K, with a price of $6500.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $619.0 per contract. There were 1428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GCT (NASDAQ:GCT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 337 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 8571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.8K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLAY (NASDAQ:PLAY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPX (NYSE:TPX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 512 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

