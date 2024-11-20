10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $337.50 $335.0K 2.7K 15.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $205.00 $53.9K 20.7K 2.8K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $100.00 $96.5K 699 2.7K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.00 $29.0K 93 1.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $30.3K 5.3K 668 GCT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $132.0K 4.4K 500 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $30.00 $28.4K 2.8K 395 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $40.00 $29.0K 1.7K 139 TJX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $125.00 $105.1K 348 124 HD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $360.00 $150.0K 119 104

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $337.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $335.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 2796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $539.0 per contract. There were 20776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 994 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 422 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 5329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GCT (NASDAQ:GCT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 4459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 148 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 2833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.1K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $1505.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

