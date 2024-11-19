10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $345.00 $28.3K 8.9K 39.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $205.00 $39.6K 14.8K 38.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.00 $118.0K 65.9K 10.6K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $55.00 $28.8K 937 2.2K EBAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $62.50 $630.0K 97 901 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $125.00 $44.7K 2.6K 251 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $29.9K 2.4K 170 AAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $29.4K 1.1K 158 PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $31.2K 360 102 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $410.00 $27.4K 1.3K 88

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 8930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 14833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.0K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 65971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 545 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 423 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $630.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 2610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 423 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $9985.0 per contract. There were 2403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP (NYSE:AAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 787 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $312.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 1332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

