10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $320.00 $33.5K 16.5K 60.1K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $210.00 $25.1K 11.6K 3.3K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $255.00 $88.0K 77 3.3K LVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $48.50 $29.0K 1.0K 1.0K BIRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $240.0K 4.5K 1.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $130.00 $40.8K 1.2K 946 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $135.00 $45.7K 1.8K 287 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $140.00 $30.0K 1.0K 182 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $52.50 $28.2K 2.9K 154 DPZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $460.00 $48.0K 46 126

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 16570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $1007.0 per contract. There were 11655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $48.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 1083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIRK (NYSE:BIRK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 4512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 1283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 1096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ (NYSE:DPZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.