10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $260.00 $250.8K 48.0K 37.5K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $197.50 $36.0K 5.8K 3.1K CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $25.00 $795.0K 14.0K 3.0K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $10.00 $26.5K 6.9K 1.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $135.00 $470.4K 2.5K 801 APTV PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $55.00 $252.9K 53 452 GLBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $30.0K 150 391 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $167.50 $83.4K 295 373 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $77.50 $40.9K 219 307 TSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $280.00 $50.4K 155 220

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 404 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.8K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 48099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 5894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $795.0K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 14049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 6925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 437 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $470.4K, with a price of $2263.0 per contract. There were 2536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APTV (NYSE:APTV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.9K, with a price of $562.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLBE (NASDAQ:GLBE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEN (NYSE:LEN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 437 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSCO (NASDAQ:TSCO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

