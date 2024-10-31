10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $250.00 $81.7K 24.0K 66.2K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $493.0K 15.0K 8.5K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $50.0K 1.5K 4.8K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $79.0K 23.3K 2.3K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $27.50 $43.7K 2.2K 2.0K TSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $270.00 $35.0K 676 1.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $40.00 $154.7K 27.8K 1.1K ANF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $95.00 $87.8K 52 1.0K APTV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $57.50 $33.6K 0 333 W CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $25.0K 507 184

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 393 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.7K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 24059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 442 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $493.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 15001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 23369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 561 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 2261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSCO (NASDAQ:TSCO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 752 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.7K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 27880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF (NYSE:ANF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 703 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APTV (NYSE:APTV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 99 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

