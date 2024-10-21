10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $190.00 $28.4K 23.6K 38.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $220.00 $68.0K 10.5K 34.2K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $45.00 $97.5K 8.1K 1.5K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.00 $28.0K 18.3K 1.1K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.00 $39.3K 5.1K 1.0K TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $60.00 $33.9K 832 638 M CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.00 $28.2K 15 345 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $230.00 $57.0K 1.5K 293 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $177.50 $32.3K 0 119 ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $155.00 $55.8K 28 48

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 178 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 23663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 10522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 8189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 413 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 18330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 5177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $339.0 per contract. There were 832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 332 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 788 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 1587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN (NYSE:LEN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

