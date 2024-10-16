10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $45.00 $69.0K 6.5K 1.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $420.00 $27.7K 6.9K 1.1K DAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.00 $37.5K 1.1K 1.0K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $70.9K 11.3K 477 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $187.50 $25.3K 956 330 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.17 $32.0K 50.9K 283 SABR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.00 $33.3K 838 250 EDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $70.00 $93.5K 185 209 CBRL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $45.00 $41.1K 425 209 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $80.00 $30.0K 1.8K 206

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 247 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 6516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 93 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 6972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAN (NYSE:DAN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 1162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 452 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.9K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 11385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.17 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 50902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 429 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

