10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $225.00 $25.1K 41.1K 60.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $190.00 $25.4K 35.2K 28.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $34.0K 48.1K 8.9K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $135.00 $26.4K 5.0K 3.2K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $75.5K 6.9K 891 YUMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $42.50 $41.3K 551 686 ULTA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $370.00 $167.1K 1.6K 595 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $92.4K 9.4K 260 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $160.00 $205.2K 291 239 YUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $110.00 $26.0K 490 130

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 41106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 35286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 48107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 5042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.5K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 6919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YUMC (NYSE:YUMC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 486 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 167 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.1K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 1670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 328 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.4K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 9455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.2K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YUM (NYSE:YUM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

