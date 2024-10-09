10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $250.00 $53.5K 28.6K 40.5K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $185.00 $35.6K 5.3K 4.4K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $140.00 $78.0K 6.6K 2.0K W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $33.0K 9.9K 2.0K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $110.00 $209.4K 17.7K 1.7K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $35.8K 33.2K 1.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $175.00 $84.1K 2.4K 863 FND CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $115.00 $132.1K 258 500 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $32.00 $166.0K 1.8K 376 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $44.00 $27.8K 668 272

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 28640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 5399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 6616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 9970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.4K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 17797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 464 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 33203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 434 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.1K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 2407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FND (NYSE:FND), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 472 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.1K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.0K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 1867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.