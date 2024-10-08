10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $240.00 $41.6K 14.8K 21.7K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $47.00 $28.5K 2.3K 15.2K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $110.00 $53.2K 16.8K 3.7K PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $207.0K 3.3K 3.0K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $106.8K 26.6K 2.9K CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $187.50 $40.9K 242 2.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.00 $26.6K 35.0K 1.4K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $467.5K 14.6K 1.4K PDD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $145.00 $1.2 million 3.8K 884 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.00 $116.7K 3.6K 726

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 14831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 328 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 2328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 16845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.0K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 3365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 383 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.8K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 26635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 35045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $467.5K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 14611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 101 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 808 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1535.0 per contract. There were 3854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.7K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 3690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

