10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $250.00 $32.2K 58.2K 86.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $182.50 $38.7K 3.4K 33.5K XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $13.50 $25.8K 128 10.7K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $120.00 $1.0 million 320 9.3K GRPN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $13.00 $683.0K 6 3.9K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $150.00 $38.0K 1.2K 3.8K SERV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $11.00 $60.2K 60 3.8K VFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $18.50 $329.3K 7.5K 3.3K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $11.00 $26.6K 11.8K 1.2K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $46.00 $48.0K 1.4K 315

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 58219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 3472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1820 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3903 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $683.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3903 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1569 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VFC (NYSE:VFC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 1361 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $329.3K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 7581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 952 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 11838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 1436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

