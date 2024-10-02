10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $250.00 $30.6K 11.3K 37.1K GOTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.00 $390.0K 20.7K 10.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $114.00 $26.9K 3.6K 6.0K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $150.00 $33.0K 11.7K 3.6K WOOF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.50 $27.5K 5.2K 1.5K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $12.50 $31.6K 69 253 LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.50 $35.2K 352 200 DECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $150.00 $27.7K 305 177 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $56.4K 2.6K 142 WYNN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $65.00 $30.2K 2.1K 100

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 11354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 10000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.0K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 20790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 3658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 11714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOOF (NASDAQ:WOOF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 5218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DECK (NYSE:DECK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 2699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 471 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 2163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

