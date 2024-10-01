10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $252.50 $78.0K 3.7K 19.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $101.3K 3.4K 7.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $142.00 $76.0K 1.3K 2.9K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $175.00 $45.7K 1.7K 2.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $205.00 $26.5K 7.3K 1.3K CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.50 $27.1K 10.1K 515 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $90.00 $35.8K 8.3K 454 UA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $39.0K 2.9K 301 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $265.00 $151.1K 640 221 SG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $35.00 $28.3K 2.0K 158

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 3711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 472 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 109 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.3K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 3445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2989 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 127 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 67 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 7380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 10178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 8384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UA (NYSE:UA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.1K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SG (NYSE:SG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 2014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

